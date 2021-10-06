GBP/USD pares intraday losses, remains depressed below 1.3600 mark

- A broad-based USD strength prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
- Upbeat US ADP report remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the USD.
- A modest slide in the US bond yields capped the USD and helped limit losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair managed to recover around 35-40 pips from the daily swing lows and was last seen trading around near the 1.3580 region, still down over 0.30% for the day.
The pair witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped four consecutive days of the winning streak to one-week tops, around mid-1.3600s touched in the previous session. A combination of factors pushed the US dollar back closer to one year tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would begin tapering its bond purchases as soon as November. The markets might have also started pricing in the prospects for a rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the recent surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation. This, along with the risk-off impulse, continued underpinning the safe-haven USD.
Concerns that a faster than expected rise in inflation could derail the global economic recovery weighed on investors' sentiment. Adding to this, fragile US-China trade ties, China Evergrande’s debt crisis and a stalemate over the US debt ceiling triggered a fresh wave of a risk-aversion trade and led to a sharp fall in the equity markets.
On the economic data front, the ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 568K jobs in September as against 428K anticipated and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 340K. This, however, was offset by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which capped gains for the USD and helped limit deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the attempted recovery meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the daily swing highs, around the 1.3625 region before positioning for any further appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3583
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3687
|Daily SMA50
|1.3762
|Daily SMA100
|1.3862
|Daily SMA200
|1.3845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.372
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
