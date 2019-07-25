GBP/USD once again fails to find acceptance above 1.2500 handle

- Upbeat US durable goods orders kept a lid on the pair’s intraday up-move.
- Barnier’s comments do little to ease no-deal Brexit fears and exert pressure.
- Technical set-up support now prospects for a slide back towards weekly lows.
Having touched an intraday high level of 1.2518, the GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range.
The pair continued with its struggle to sustain/build on the momentum beyond the key 1.2500 handle and quickly retreated around 40-pips from daily tops, albeit a modest US Dollar pullback from multi-week tops seemed to help limit the downside.
The latest leg of a slide since the early North-American session came after the release of upbeat US durable goods orders data, which reaffirmed expectations that the Fed is unlikely to deliver a 50 bps rate cut at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31.
This was evident from a sharp intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which coupled with some cross-driven weakness - stemming out of the post-ECB solid rebound in the EUR/GBP cross, further collaborated to the pair's intraday downfall.
Meanwhile, the latest comments by the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, saying that the new UK PM Boris Johnson's demand to eliminate the backstop was unacceptable, did little to ease fears of a no-deal Brexit and might prompt some fresh selling around the British Pound.
Hence, a follow-through weakness, back towards challenging weekly lows support near the 1.2420-15 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
