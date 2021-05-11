GBP/USD now looks to 1.4235 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the upside momentum in Cable could extend to the 1.4235 level in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “While our expectation for GBP to strengthen yesterday was correct, our view that ‘the major resistance at 1.4110 is unlikely to come under threat’ was not as GBP easily blew past 1.4110 (high of 1.4158). The sharp and rapid rally is overstretched but it is not showing signs of weakness just yet. However, any further GBP strength is likely limited to a test 1.4175. A move to the year-to-date high at 1.4235 would come as a surprise. On the downside, a breach of 1.4070 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased (minor support is at 1.4100).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the strong build-up in momentum suggests further GBP strength’. We added, ‘the next resistance is at 1.4110’. That said, we did not anticipate the rapid manner by which GBP blast past 1.4110 (GBP surged to 1.4158 during early NY session). Upward momentum remains strong and the focus has shifted to the year-to-date high of 1.4235. On the downside, a breach of the ‘strong support’ at 1.4020 (level was at 1.3940 yesterday) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
