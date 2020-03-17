GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound falling like a stone in 6-month lows, challenging 1.2100 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is dropping sharply, now challenging the 1.2100 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2086 support.
  • GBP/USD is trading at its lowest since September 2019. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is dropping like a stone in March 2020 as the market is nearing its lowest point since September 2019. Despite the Fed cutting 100bps, GBP/USD remains very weak.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in six-month lows trading well below the main SMAs. The bears are in control and a break below the 1.2086 support can lead to further losses towards 1.1960 and 1.9000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen near the 1.2161, 1.2200 and 1.2300 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2161, 1.2200, 1.2300
Support: 1.2086, 1.1960, 1.1900
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2092
Today Daily Change -0.0180
Today Daily Change % -1.47
Today daily open 1.2272
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2836
Daily SMA50 1.2955
Daily SMA100 1.2979
Daily SMA200 1.2706
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2426
Previous Daily Low 1.2202
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2288
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.234
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1951
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2397
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.262

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

