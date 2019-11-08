GBP/USD may drop down to 1.2702 after the BOE's blow — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been on the back foot after the Bank of England painted a gloomy picture of the economy and two members voted for a cut. Where next?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD is struggling at the region around 1.2817, which includes the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the SMA 5-4h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the BB 1h-Middle, the SMA 5-15m, the SMA 10-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and others.

Below, weak support awaits at 1.2737, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Support 2 and the PP one-day S2 converge.

Strong support awaits at 1.2702, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the PP one-day Support 3.

Looking up, GBP/USD faces resistance at 1.2877, which is the convergence of the SMA 100-1h and the SMA 5-one-day.

This is how it looks on the tool:

