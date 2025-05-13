GBP/USD: Major support at 1.3070 may not come into view so soon – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "In our most recent narrative from last Friday (09 May, spot at 1.3240), we indicated that 'while there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, there is scope for GBP to weaken to 1.3150.' We added, 'Currently, it is unclear whether GBP can break clearly below this level.' Yesterday, Monday, GBP fell below 1.3150, reaching a low of 1.3140. Downward momentum has increased, though not significantly. We continue to expect a lower GBP, but the major support at 1.3070 may not come into view so soon. To sustain the momentum, GBP must remain below the ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.3275 (level previously at 1.3330)."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After plunging to a low of 1.3140 in the early London session yesterday, GBP recovered and traded sideways before closing at 1.3177, down by 1.07% for the day. Downward momentum has slowed, albeit tentatively. However, provided that 1.3235 (minor resistance is at 1.3200) is not breached, GBP could retest the 1.3140 level before a more sustained recovery can be expected. A break below 1.3140 is not ruled out, but currently, GBP does not seem to have enough momentum to reach the major support at 1.3070."

Pound Sterling (GBP) could retest the 1.3140 level vs the US Dollar (USD) before a more sustained recovery can be expected. In the longer run, GBP is expected to weaken, but the major support at 1.3070 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.