TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD: Likely to test 1.3560 before levelling off – UOB Group

GBP/USD: Likely to test 1.3560 before levelling off – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

There is a chance for the sharp rise in Pound Sterling (GBP) to test 1.3560 before levelling off; 1.3590 is not expected to come into view today. In the longer run, GBP could rise to 1.3590; the odds of a continued rise above this level are not high, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

GBP has a chance of rising towards 1.3590

24-HOUR VIEW: "Our view for GBP to 'trade sideways between 1.3430 and 1.3490' yesterday was incorrect. GBP traded in a relatively volatile manner, dropping to 1.3415, surged to 1.3548 before closing on a firm note at 1.3541 (+0.58%). Given that the sharp rise came from a low level, the increase in upward momentum is not significant. However, there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3560 before levelling off. Based on the current momentum, we do not expect 1.3590 to come into view today. Support levels are at 1.3505 and 1.3485."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We noted yesterday (05 Jan, spot at 1.3450) that 'momentum indicators are mostly flat', and we were of the view that GBP 'is likely to trade in a range between 1.3400 and 1.3535'. However, GBP soared and broke above 1.3535 (high of 1.3548). Although upward momentum has not increased significantly, GBP could rise to 1.3590. Currently, the odds of a continued rise above this level are not high. On the downside, a break below 1.3455 would indicate that GBP is likely to range-trade rather than rising toward 1.3590."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1750 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1750 ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.1750 in European trading on Tuesday, looking to build on Monday's solid bounce from the nearly four-week lows. A broadly weaker US Dollar and a positive risk tone support the pair ahead of the German preliminary inflation data for December. 

GBP/USD hangs close to three-month highs near 1.3550

GBP/USD hangs close to three-month highs near 1.3550

GBP/USD consolidates below three-month highs near 1.3570 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The bullish technical setup on the daily chart, combined with a softer US Dollar and improving risk sentiment, contributes to the latest leg north in the pair. 

Gold stands firm near one-week high; seems poised to appreciate further

Gold stands firm near one-week high; seems poised to appreciate further

Gold sticks to modest intraday gains through the early European session and currently trades around the $4,465 area, just below a one-week high touched this Tuesday. The US military strikes in Venezuela, heightened political tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the unrest in Iran, and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war keep geopolitical risks in play.

Solana climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday, marking the largest single-day inflow since mid-December. 

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana Price Forecast: SOL climbs above $137 as spot ETF demand accelerates

Solana (SOL) price extends gains above $137 at the time of writing on Tuesday, up more than 7% in the previous week. Institutional demand for SOL continues to strengthen, as spot exchange-traded funds recorded positive flows of more than $16 million on Monday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers