GBP/USD keeps the red near mid-1.2300s, moves little post-UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight strong rebound of around 130 pips.
  • Resurgent USD demand exerted some pressure amid concerns over coronavirus.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near session lows, around mid-1.2300s, and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce of around 130 pips – back closer to the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or two-week tops – and met with some fresh supply on Wednesday amid resurgent US dollar demand.

As investors looked past the Fed's overnight move to allow foreign central banks to exchange their holdings of the US Treasuries for overnight dollar loans, the greenback managed to regain traction amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.

Despite efforts by major central banks and governments across the world, concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued underpinning the USD's demand as the global reserve currency and exerted some pressure on the major.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI, which was revised down to 47.8 in March versus 48.0 estimates earlier, did little to meaningful impetus, with the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum on Wednesday.

Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI – though is unlikely to be a game-changer – might influence the USD and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2359
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.2417
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2314
Daily SMA50 1.2713
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2471
Previous Daily Low 1.2244
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2738

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.0950 amid a risk-off mood that is favorable for the dollar. Coronavirus cases have topped 860,000 and deaths are over 42,000. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood

GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood

GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, down on the day. The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 27% and global infections topped 850,000. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8.

GBP/USD News

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.

Read more

Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains

Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains

Gold reversed an early dip to over one-week lows and turned higher for the day. The safe-haven precious metal benefitted from the global risk-aversion trade. Resurgent USD demand might turn out to be a key factor that might cap gains.

Gold News

WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA

WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA

Having faced rejection once again near 20.80 region, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumes its recent bearish trend, as the bears now look to test the 17-year low of 19.27 reached earlier this week. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures