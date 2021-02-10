GBP/USD jumps to the highest level since April 2018, around mid-1.3800s

- GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction on Wednesday amid sustained USD selling.
- The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor undermining the safe-haven USD.
- Even a modest uptick in the US bond yields did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.
The GBP/USD pair caught some fresh bids during the early European session and climbed to mid-1.3800, or the highest level since April 2018 in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the pair regained traction and built on the post-BoE solid bounce from mid-1.3400s. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank pushed back expectations for negative interest rates and provided a strong lift to the British pound.
The sterling further benefitted from its lead in terms of the coronavirus vaccination drive, which, along with the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, provided an additional boost. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on the overnight breakout momentum through the 1.3755-60 congestion zone.
The recent USD recovery from multi-year lows ran out of the steam following the release of US monthly jobs report, which raised doubts about a relatively faster US economic recovery. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
The market remains optimistic over the prospects for a massive US fiscal spending plan. This comes on the back of the progress in the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and has been fueling expectations for a strong global economic recovery, supporting the prevalent risk-on environment.
Meanwhile, developments to fast-track the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package pushed the US Treasury bond yields to near one-year tops earlier this month. That said, an uptick in the US bond yields did little to impress the USD bulls or stall the GBP/USD pair's ongoing positive move.
With Wednesday's positive move, the GBP/USD pair has now cleared a barrier marked by the top boundary of over one-month-old ascending trend-channel. Hence, some follow-through strength beyond the 1.3880 intermediate resistance, towards reclaiming the 1.3900 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3852
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3683
|Daily SMA50
|1.3566
|Daily SMA100
|1.3316
|Daily SMA200
|1.3019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3816
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3737
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region
Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD. The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.