GBP/USD jumps back closer to mid-1.3800s, fresh session tops

  • GBP/USD rebounded from the 1.3800 mark, or two-week lows amid a modest USD weakness.
  • Dovish Fed expectations, the upbeat market mood weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
  • UK political uncertainty might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any further gains.

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 45 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3845 region in the last hour.

The pair staged a goodish rebound from the 1.3800 mark, or two-week lows touched earlier this Monday and has now recovered a part of the previous session's heavy losses. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some selling around the US dollar, though the UK political jitters might cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair.

The US dollar struggled to capitalize on last week's goodish rebound from the lowest level since February 26 amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, the risk posed by the Scottish elections this week might hold bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets around the GBP/USD pair. Polls are pointing to a supermajority for pro-independence parties in Scotland's parliament, which might intensify pressure on the UK PM Boris Johnson to allow a second independence referendum.

Investors might also prefer to wait on the sideline ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of England on Thursday. Moreover, the UK banks are closed in observance of May Day. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful upside amid absent relevant market-moving UK economic releases.

Later during the early North American session, traders might take cues from the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. Apart from this, a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will influence the USD price dynamics, which might provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3841
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.3828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3844
Daily SMA50 1.3872
Daily SMA100 1.3762
Daily SMA200 1.3427
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3958
Previous Daily Low 1.3803
Previous Weekly High 1.3976
Previous Weekly Low 1.3803
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3899
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3768
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3707
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3612
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3923
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4019
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4079

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

