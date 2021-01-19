GBP/USD holds steady near session tops, above 1.3600 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and built on the overnight bounce.
  • The upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
  • Rallying US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped gains for the major.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3615-20 region.

The pair built on the previous session's intraday bounce of around 80 pips and gained some follow-through traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by the emergence of some US dollar selling, through lacked any strong bullish conviction.

The prevalent upbeat market mood – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven USD. The already upbeat market mood got an additional boost amid the increasing likelihood for additional US fiscal stimulus measures.

The market has been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency. The bets increased further after reports indicated that US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen will urge lawmakers to act big to avert a protracted downturn.

Against the backdrop of expectations for a larger government borrowing, the risk-on flow triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, might help limit the USD losses and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.

Apart from this, the imposition of more travel restrictions in the UK further held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, Tuesday's key focus will be on Janet's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3616
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.3586
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3574
Daily SMA50 1.3434
Daily SMA100 1.3206
Daily SMA200 1.2919
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3606
Previous Daily Low 1.352
Previous Weekly High 1.371
Previous Weekly Low 1.3451
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3553
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3535
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3449
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3622
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3657
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3708

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

