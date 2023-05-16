GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2500 mark, moves little post-US Retail Sales

- GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its intraday bounce from the post-UK jobs data low.
- The US Retail Sales fail to impress the USD bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.
- The fundamental/technical setup warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the 1.2500 psychological mark, nearly unchanged for the day. Spot prices hold steady during the early North American session and move little following the release of the US macro data.
The US Census Bureau reported that the headline US Retail Sales rose 0.4% MoM in April as compared to consensus estimates for a reading of 0.8%. Meanwhile, sales excluding automobiles registered a modest 0.4% growth during the reported month. The data does little to impress the US Dollar (USD) bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of concerns about the US debt ceiling, reviving safe-haven demand leads to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and undermines the Greenback, which, in turn, lends support to the major.
That said, the overnight hawkish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials warned on Monday that interest rates could still rise further amid relatively high inflation and a robust labor market. This could act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and limit the downside for the USD. This, along with expectations that fewer rate increases by the Bank of England (BoE) will be needed in coming months to bring down inflation, caps the upside for the GBP/USD pair. The speculations were fueled by the rather unimpressive UK monthly employment details released earlier this Tuesday.
In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits rose by 46.7K in April, more than the 26.5K seen in March and well above estimates for a fall of 10.8 K. Furthermore, the jobless rate ticked higher to 3.9% from 3.8%, suggesting that the flatlining economy has started to take a toll of Britain’s labour market. Additional details of the report showed that UK Average Earnings excluding bonuses rose by 6.7% in the quarter to March, softer than the 6.8% expected, though slightly higher than February's 6.6%.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and before positioning for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's overnight goodish rebound from the 1.2445-1.2440 region, or a three-week low. Even from a technical perspective, last week's break below a short-term ascending trend channel suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2513
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2513
|Daily SMA50
|1.2367
|Daily SMA100
|1.2254
|Daily SMA200
|1.1963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
