GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3500 mark, upside potential seems limited ahead of FOMC

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and built on the overnight recovery move.
- Rising bets for additional BoE rate hikes extended some support to the British pound and the pair.
- The UK political crisis capped any meaningful upside as investors await the FOMC policy decision.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering just a few pips above the 1.3500 psychological mark.
The pair built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the monthly low, around the 1.3435 region and edged higher for the second successive day on Wednesday. The uptick, however, lacked any fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key central bank event risk.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision later during the US session and investors will look for clues about the timing of when the US central bank will commence its policy tightening cycle. It is worth recalling that the markets have fully priced in an eventual Fed lift-off in March and expect a total of four hikes in 2022.
Hence, the outcome will play a key role in influencing the near-term US dollar price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates further at the upcoming meeting turned out to be a key factor that extended some support to the British pound.
That said, the recent political developments in the United Kingdom held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair and capped gains. In fact, British Prime Minister Borish Johnson has been facing calls to resign amid public anger over a series of alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.
Even from the technical perspective, bulls, so far, have struggled to lift the GBP/USD pair back above the 100-day SMA support breakpoint, around the 1.3520 region. This further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the corrective pullback from the 1.3750 area or a two-month high has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3504
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3574
|Daily SMA50
|1.3422
|Daily SMA100
|1.3537
|Daily SMA200
|1.3728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3519
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
