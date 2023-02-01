- GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow trading band as traders keenly await the FOMC decision.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the USD and lend some support to the pair.
- A softer risk tone limits losses for the safe-haven Greenback and acts as a headwind for the major.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow band through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed above the 1.2300 mark, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision.
Exceptionally negative growth figures published by the IMF on Tuesday, which forecast a 0.5% contraction for the UK economy in 2023, have weighed on the pair overnight, tempering Sterling bulls' hawkish expectations ahead of the BoE's policy meeting on Thursday.
As for the US Dollar, bets for a smaller Fed rate hike lend some support to the GBP/USD pair. Markets seem convinced that the US central bank will slow the pace of its policy-tightening cycle amid signs of easing inflationary pressures. The expectations were reaffirmed by Tuesday's release of the US wage growth data, showing that labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter.
The recent US macro data, however, pointed to a resilient economy and suggested that the Fed is still going to sound more hawkish. Furthermore, several FOMC members have stressed the need to keep interest rates higher for longer in order to bring down inflation. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood - amid the pre-Fed anxiety - helps limit the downside for the safe-haven greenback and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. The focus, however, will remain glued to the FOMC monetary policy statement. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference, will be scrutinized for clues about future rate hikes. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
The market attention will then shift to the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday amid bets that elevated consumer inflation will force the central bank to continue lifting rates. Nevertheless, the decision will further contribute to determining the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2315
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2259
|Daily SMA50
|1.2182
|Daily SMA100
|1.1781
|Daily SMA200
|1.196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2448
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2458
