GBP/USD hides hard Brexit fears beneath USD’s drop

- GBP/USD remains on the front foot for the fifth consecutive day to the highest since December 19.
- The Brexit party leader Nigel Farage’s former adviser Trixy Sanderson signaled the EU’s preparations for a no-deal departure.
- The market lost interest in the greenback as phase-one calls rise but US-China political divide remains.
GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.3115 while heading into the London open on Monday. Cable fails to portray hard Brexit fears, cited by ex-diplomat, as the US Dollar (USD) keeps declining across the board.
The UK Express recently came out with the news, quoting the Brexit party leader Nigel Farage’s former adviser Trixy Sanderson, that the European Union (EU) is preparing for no-deal as ‘They finally get it’. The ex-diplomat indicated the Sanitary-Phyto Controls, as well as increasing odds for the World Trade Organization (WTO) styled departure, to support the expectations.
On the other hand, China shows readiness to abide by the phase-one conditions. Though, fears of tussle surrounding Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang keep the pressure on the greenback. Further, increased optimism surrounding commodities and sparse trading conditions also contributed to the pair’s strength.
Market’s risk tone has also been sluggish with the 10-year US treasury yields and S&P 500 trimming the early-day gains.
While the year-end dull trading could keep haunting the traders, second-tier data from the UK and the US may offer intermediate moves to the pair. It’s worth mentioning that trade/Brexit headlines will also play their parts to entertain traders.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing beyond 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.3120 can propel prices to 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels of its early November-December upside, around 1.3145 and 1.3230 respectively. Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement figure of 1.3055 while targeting the 1.3000 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3111
|Today Daily Change
|36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.3075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.2969
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3119
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.12 as dollar weakness prevails
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12 as the greenback remains on the back foot. Optimism about global growth and uncertainty about the US political scene is weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit worries and tops 1.31
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, extending its recovery as fears about Brexit are receding. The EU casts doubts that a trade deal can be reached with the UK. The greenback remains on the back foot.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.