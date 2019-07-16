- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- Mixed UK employment details failed to provide any respite to the GBP bulls.
- Investor seemed reluctant to place bets ahead of Carney’s scheduled speech.
The GBP/USD pair remained heavily offered and struggled near multi-month tops, just above mid-1.2400s post-UK monthly employment details.
After a brief consolidation during the Asian session on Tuesday, the pair met with some aggressive supply and extended the previous session's retracement slide from the 1.2575-80 region.
The already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound - amid persistent Brexit uncertainty, deteriorated further following the disappointing release of UK claimant count change for June.
In fact, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits unexpectedly jumped to 38K as compared to a drop to 22.8K expected from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 24.5K.
The negative print, to a larger extent, was negated by stronger than expected average earnings, with wages excluding and including bonuses surpassing estimates and rising 3.6% and by 3.4% respectively on 3m/year.
The market reaction, however, turned out to be rather muted as investors now seemed to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2466
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2515
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2607
|Daily SMA50
|1.269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2899
|Daily SMA200
|1.2889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2579
|Previous Daily Low
|1.251
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1250 post-ZEW, focus on US retail sales
EUR/USD came under fresh selling pressure in the European trading, now extending the losses below the 1.1250 level, as the US dollar makes a comeback across the board. Focus on ZEW, US data and EC President vote.
GBP/USD keeps lows near 1.2460 amid mixed UK jobs, Carney eyed
The pound was left uninspired by mixed UK employment data, leaving GBP/USD near five-day lows of 1.2457, in the wake of resurfacing no-deal Brexit fears and broad-based US dollar rebound. All eyes on Carney's speech and US data.
USD/JPY steadily climbs above 108.00 handle, lacks follow-through
The USD gains some traction after Monday’s stronger-than-expected manufacturing data. Improving risk sentiment undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support
Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Job, jobs, jobs
The US Census Bureau will release its advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services for June at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 GMT on Tuesday July 16th. Sales to moderate but remain positive. Disposable income gains should provide spending.