- GBP/USD continues its upward trajectory in the North American session, currently trading at 1.2529, marking a 0.20% gain.
- Hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, have fueled the pound's rise.
- GBP/USD traders eye the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes, which is likely to indicate a data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.
The GBP/USD extended its gains during the North American session, after hitting a daily low of 1.2446, though some hawkish remarks by officials of the Bank of England (BoE) sponsored a leg-up back above the 1.2500. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2529, gaining 0.20%, slightly below the two-month high of 1.2559.
The major traders above 1.2500 boosted by BoE’s officials comments, soft US economic data
The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey appeared in the parliament’s Treasury Select Committee and states that inflation was on track to the 2% goal, though emphasized risks are tilted to the upside. He added its “far too early to be thinking about rate cuts,” even though swaps markets have priced rate cuts for the next year. During the same hearing, Catherine Mann of the hawkish members of the BoE said she favors additional tightening to ensure inflation returns to target.
GBP/USD traders eye the release of the Autumn Statement, where Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to present changes to fiscal policy. Hunt said “At my Autumn Statement tomorrow, I will focus on how we boost business investment and get people back into work to deliver the growth our country needs. We met our pledge to halve inflation, but we must keep on supporting the Bank of England to drive inflation down to 2%. That means being responsible with the nation’s finances.”
Across the pond, the US economy continues to show signs of resilience, except for the housing market. US Existing Home Sales dropped -4.1% in October, the lowest level since November 2022, from 3.95 million to 3.79 million. Later, the US Federal Reserve is expected to release the latest monetary policy meeting minutes, which are expected to show the US central bank approach would be data-dependent.
Meanwhile, money market futures expect the Fed to slash rates by 100 basis points in 2024, which would witness the federal funds rate dropping from 5.50% to 4.50%. Consequently, US bond yields dropped as investors did not expect additional rate hikes. That weighed on the US Dollar, which, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), has fallen 2.50% since November 13.
Therefore, the GBP/USD bias remains tilted to the upside, but a hawkish tilt by the Fed could open the door for a correction, with sellers eyeing the 200-DMA.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD printed a three-day new high but unless it achieves a daily close above the latest swing high achieved on September 11 at 1.2548, risks for a pullback, remain. If the major achieves the previously mentioned, the next resistance would be the 1.2600 figure, followed by the August 30 high at 1.2746. On the flip side, the first support seen is 1.2500. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2446.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2507
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2276
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2507
|Daily SMA200
|1.2446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2446
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2506
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 as DXY stabilizes Premium
EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns to Eurozone PMIs scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD trims losses, rebounds toward 1.2500
The Greenback rose following the release of US economic data and amid higher Treasury yields. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2447 during the American session and then rebounded toward 1.2500. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, and the UK PMIs are due.
Gold points down, key support at $1,980 Premium
Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.
Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle
Bitcoin price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the DoJ. However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA takes the lead on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.