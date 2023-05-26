GBP/USD: Further weakness appears in store – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated yesterday that ‘the risk for GBP is still on the downside’. We added, ‘a clear break below 1.2350 will shift the focus to 1.2300’. In line with our expectations, GBP cracked 1.2350 and dropped to 1.2308. The weak phase in GBP started two weeks ago is still intact. In view of the oversold conditions, any further decline is likely to be at a slower pace and it remains to be seen if the next major support at 1.2175 will come into view this time around. It is worth noting that there is a shorter-term support at 1.2250. On the upside, a breach of 1.2415 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.2470 yesterday) would suggest the GBP weakness has stabilized.”

24-hour view: “Yesterday, when GBP was trading at 1.2370, we expected it to drop below 1.2350. However, we indicated that ‘the next major support at 1.2300 is unlikely to come into view today’. Our expectations were correct as GBP broke below 1.2350 and dropped to a low of 1.2308. While conditions are severely oversold, the weakness in GBP has yet to stabilize. Today, as long as GBP stays below 1.2375 (minor resistance is at 1.2345), it is likely to break below 1.2300. The chance of GBP reaching the next support at 1.2255 today is not high.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.