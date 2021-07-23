GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around mid-1.3700s post-UK Retail Sales

- GBP/USD stalled this week’s goodish rebound from the lowest level since February.
- Brexit, COVID-19 jitters, mixed UK Retail Sales acted as a headwind for the sterling.
- A modest USD strength contributed to the selling bias ahead of the flash UK/US PMIs.
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive following the release of mixed UK Retail Sales figures and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around mid-1.3700s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's strong recovery move from sub-1.3600 levels, or the lowest level since early February and edged lower during the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data, which showed that headline Retail Sales grew 0.5% in June as compared to 0.4% expected and -1.3% previous. On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose by 9.7% in June versus 9.6% expected.
This, however, was offset by a slight disappointment from sales tripping the auto motor fuel, which recorded a modest growth of 0.3% during the reported month as against 0.6% expected. Adding to this, the yearly rate also fell short of expectations and increased by 7.4%. This comes on the back of rising COVID-19 infections in the UK, which along with the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal acted as a headwind for the British pound.
On the other hand, worries that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Investors now look forward to the release of flash PMI prints from the UK and the US for some meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3755
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3805
|Daily SMA50
|1.398
|Daily SMA100
|1.3926
|Daily SMA200
|1.371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3691
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.18 after the ECB, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, suffering after the ECB signaled interest rates will stay lower for longer. Markit's preliminary PMIs are awaited. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold’s bearish potential to remain intact, focus on weekly close
Gold price staged a decent bounce from eight-day lows of $1793 on Thursday and ended the day in the green at $1807, bringing a halt to a two-day downtrend from $1825 levels. Bearish bias remains intact for gold despite Thursday’s rebound.
Etherum bulls eye $2,500 as on-chain metrics add tailwind
Ethereum price has sliced through vital supply barriers to assert dominance and reveal that bulls are back in town. ETH is likely to tag a psychological level, and on-chain metrics indicate clear skies for the smart contract token.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?