The Bank of England acknowledged the country is in a recession and expects the setback to extend well into 2023. Fresh forecasts on growth and inflation will be key for the Pound’s direction.

The week ahead will bring the monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and more relevantly for the British Pound , the Bank of England . Market participants have fully priced in a 50 bps, and little surprises are expected there. However, investors are unaware of what English policymakers have on the docket for 2023.

At the time being, US indexes trade mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 in the red, but the Nasdaq Composite up measly 12 points. Generally better-than-anticipated US macroeconomic data has lifted concerns the US Federal Reserve will go for an aggressive 75 bps hike, which will end up raising the risk of a longer and steeper recession in 2023.

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.2321 after Wall Street’s opening but trimmed intraday gains and hovers at around 1.2280. The pair ends the week flat, as demand for the US Dollar remained subdued.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.