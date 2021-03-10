GBP/USD flat-lined around 1.3870-75 region, US CPI awaited

- Renewed USD buying interest prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
- Stable US bond yields, a softer tone around the equity markets underpinned the greenback.
- Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of US consumer inflation figures.
The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 25 pips from daily lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.3870-75 region during the early European session.
The pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday and retreated further from three-day tops, around the 1.3925 region touched in the previous session. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar, though lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Following the overnight pullback, the USD was back in demand and inched back closer to multi-month tops amid signs of stability in the US Treasury bond yields. The greenback was further underpinned by the optimistic US economic outlook, bolstered by the successful COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the passage of a massive US fiscal spending bill.
Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the equity markets further underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status and exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. That said, the downside remains limited as investors preferred to move on the sidelines and wait for Wednesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
The reflation trade has been fueling speculations for a possible uptick in the US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Hence, the US CPI report, scheduled for release later during the early North American session, will now play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics.
In the meantime, the US bond yields would drive the greenback demand. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3872
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3893
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3935
|Daily SMA50
|1.3769
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3183
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.