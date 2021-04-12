GBP/USD falls below 1.3700 mark amid stronger USD, risk-off mood

- GBP/USD remains cautious near the 1.3700 mark.
- US Treasury yields trade higher which supports USD.
- Negative equities point towards risk-off sentiment among investors.
The GBP/USD pair is trading on the back foot below 1.3700 in the Asian trading session. The pair expects to continue with the previous week’s negative tone where it fell from the weekly highs of 1.3915 and touched the weekly lows of 1.3671.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3689, down 0.13% on the day.
The renewed strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY) is the driving force behind the pair’s submissive performance. The US Treasury yields witness some pullback and are trading near 1.66%, offering a boost to the US dollar.
The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell early Monday said that the US economy was poised for a stronger recovery COVID-19 remains a threat. The economy is at an “inflection point”, with accelerated output and job growth owing to the government’s support measures and a rapid vaccination program. The US 10-year rates rose on the anticipated inflation and, thus, helping the US dollar to gain as an attractive investment.
On the other hand, the UK economy showed some signs of recovery but the slower vaccination pace, after a good start, could hamper the path of turnaround. The growth differentials between the UK and the US keep the pound on the defensive.
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3811
|Daily SMA50
|1.3854
|Daily SMA100
|1.3686
|Daily SMA200
|1.3334
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3751
|Previous Daily Low
|1.367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3701
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD: Bears likely to maintain the pressure
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
Dogecoin needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon
Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.