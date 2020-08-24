GBP/USD falls below 1.3100 as DXY recovery picks up steam

- GBP/USD fails to hold on to early recovery gains on Monday.
- US Dollar Index turns positive on the day above 93.20.
- Tuesday's economic docket will feature mid-tier data from the US.
The GBP/USD pair lost more than 100 pips on Friday and staged a rebound at the start of the week. However, the pair lost its momentum after climbing to 1.3150 area and erased all of its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3068.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the UK, the greenback's market valuation remained the sole driver of GBP/USD's movements on Monday.
The upbeat market mood caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to drop below 93.00 during the first half of the day and helped GBP/USD edge higher. During the American trading hours, rising US Treasury bond yields helped the USD gather strength and lifted the DXY to a daily high of 93.30. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.06% on the day at 93.26 and the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2%.
There won't be any data featured in the UK economic docket on Tuesday. Later in the day, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, New Home Sales and Conference Board Consumer Confidence from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. However, the market reaction to these data are likely to be muted with investors waiting for FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.
GBP/USD technical outlook
Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, shared his technical outlook for the GBP/USD with key takeaways found below.
"GBP/USD last week reversed just ahead of the 1.3284 December high. The new high of 1.3268 was accompanied by a divergence of the daily RSI and this was coupled with a 13 count. We would thus allow for a corrective dip back.”
“While the cable remains below 1.3284 we would allow for a slide to the 1.2814 June high and possibly the 1.2718 support line. Above 1.3284 introduces scope to the 1.3500/15 December 2019 high and the January 2009 low.”
Additional levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3075
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2582
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3406
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.