GBP/USD Extends upbeat rally as US CPI inflation cools

GBP/USD found the gas pedal and extended into a two-day bull run.

US CPI inflation cooled in June, and reigniting rate-cut bets.

US PPI wholesale inflation on the docket for Friday.

GBP/USD extended into a second day of a topside run, breaking through a firm supply zone and setting a fresh peak for 2024 near 1.2950. The pair set a new 50-week high as the Greenback tumbled across the board after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation cooled to its lowest levels since 2021.

Forex Today: Focus remains on US inflation

In June, US CPI inflation was lower than expected. The annualized headline CPI inflation dropped to 3.0% YoY from the previous 3.3%, lower than the forecasted 3.1%. Additionally, CPI inflation decreased by -0.1% MoM in June, down from the previous month’s 0.0% and below the expected 0.1%.

For the week ending July 5, US Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 222K, down from the revised 239K of the previous week and better than the forecasted 236 K. This decline in jobless claims reduced the four-week average to 233.5K from the previous 238.75 K.

Due to the accelerated cooling of US CPI inflation, market expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are now indicating the possibility of three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. The CME’s FedWatch Tool is showing a 95% increase in the likelihood of a rate cut in September.

With US CPI data out of the way, all that’s left for the week is Friday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation print, which could throw a wrench in the works for rate-cut hopefuls. Core PPI for the year ended in June is expected to tick upwards to 2.5% from the previous 2.3% as businesses continue to face higher cost pressures than the Fed would like to see.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.01% 0.32% 0.00% -0.06% 0.14% 0.07% EUR -0.01% -0.02% 0.36% -0.01% -0.08% 0.12% 0.04% GBP 0.01% 0.02% 0.37% 0.00% -0.07% 0.14% 0.05% JPY -0.32% -0.36% -0.37% -0.37% -0.41% -0.23% -0.29% CAD -0.01% 0.00% -0.01% 0.37% -0.07% 0.12% 0.04% AUD 0.06% 0.08% 0.07% 0.41% 0.07% 0.20% 0.13% NZD -0.14% -0.12% -0.14% 0.23% -0.12% -0.20% -0.07% CHF -0.07% -0.04% -0.05% 0.29% -0.04% -0.13% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD technical outlook

The Cable’s Thursday bull run dragged the pair into a 50-week peak just shy of 1.2950, and the pair is up 2.65% from July’s early swing low near 1.2615.

Daily candlesticks have resumed a near-term topside run, closing in the green for all but two of the last eleven consecutive trading days. It’s the bulls’ game to lose as a bearish turnaround from here will drag GBP/USD back into major technical levels near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2606.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart