GBP/USD extends gains toward 11-week highs, trades near 1.2530

- GBP/USD receives upward support on BoE Governor Bailey’s hawkish comments.
- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to cut taxes following a decline in inflation.
- US Dollar faces challenges on dovish sentiment from the Fed following the softer inflation.
GBP/USD continues to trade higher for the third consecutive session, reinforced by the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech at the Henry Plumb Memorial Lecture on Monday. The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2530 during the Asian session on Tuesday, nearing 11-week highs.
BoE Governor Bailey remarked that while inflation has exceeded the main targets, signs are emerging that runaway prices, particularly in the food sector, are starting to stabilize. He acknowledged that overall inflation surpassed the BoE's main 2.0% target. Despite UK inflation easing to 4.6% in the latest reading, there is still a significant gap to bridge before returning to the 2.0% target. Governor Bailey cautions that it is certainly premature to "declare victory" over inflation.
United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced that the government plans to reduce taxes following a decline in inflation ahead of the UK's autumn budget release. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is anticipated to unveil measures aimed at accelerating economic growth, with plans to boost business investment among the key initiatives.
US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to lose ground for the third successive trading session, nearing three-month lows around 103.40. The decline is attributed to increased risk appetite and lower US Treasury yields. This sentiment is fueled by expectations of a less aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) following last week's release of softer inflation figures.
In October, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States decelerated to 3.2% (YoY), while the core CPI fell to 4.0% (YoY). Market optimism stems from the belief that easing inflationary pressures may lead to a more restrained Federal Reserve. Investors seem to be ruling out a rate hike at the December meeting and anticipating potential rate cuts in 2024.
Traders’ focus will be on key US economic indicators, including Existing Home Sales and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index on Tuesday. Additionally, market participants await insights from the Federal Reserve's minutes from its recent meeting.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2529
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2507
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2276
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2507
|Daily SMA200
|1.2446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2446
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2506
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 as DXY stabilizes Premium
EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns to Eurozone PMIs scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD trims losses, rebounds toward 1.2500
The Greenback rose following the release of US economic data and amid higher Treasury yields. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2447 during the American session and then rebounded toward 1.2500. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, and the UK PMIs are due.
Gold points down, key support at $1,980 Premium
Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.
Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle
Bitcoin price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the DoJ. However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA takes the lead on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.