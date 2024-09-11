GBP/USD edges lower after US inflation data suggests Fed to take a measured approach to easing

- GBP/USD falls after the release of US CPI data shows headline inflation falling but core remaining stubbornly high.
- The data suggests the Fed will take a cautious approach to easing and probably cut rates by 25 not 50 bps.
- GBP is pressured after UK GDP comes out flat in July and misses estimates.
GBP/USD is trading marginally lower in the 1.3060s on Wednesday after the release of US inflation data leads to an appreciation in the US Dollar (USD) amid prospects of a more measured approach to easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed) whilst the Pound Sterling (GBP) loses ground following the release of flat economic growth data.
US consumer prices rose more or less in line with expectations, although the annual change in the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) did undershoot economists’ expectations by a point, coming out at 2.5% instead of the 2.6% forecast, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
Core CPI (ex food and energy) also rose as expected but monthly core CPI rose by a higher-than-expected 0.3% suggesting some stubbornness in core prices, which analysts say comes from sticky dwelling inflation.
Although the data was mixed, it showed inflation remaining sufficiently high for the Fed not to want to slash interest rates at its next meeting but rather adopt a more measured approach. The probabilities of a “jumbo” 50 basis points (bps) cut at the September 17-18 Fed meeting fell to only 15% after the release, from around 27% before. A 25 bps (0.25%) cut remains fully priced in.
“Overall, inflation appears to have been successfully tamed but, with housing inflation still refusing to moderate as quickly as hoped, it hasn’t been completely vanquished. Under those circumstances, we expect the Fed to take a measured approach to cutting interest rates,” remarked Paul Ashworth, Chief North America Economist at Capital Economics.
With the chances of the larger cut in US interest rates dwindling, the USD strengthened (GBP/USD fell), since relatively higher interest rate expectations are usually supportive of a currency because they lead to higher foreign capital inflows.
Data out of the UK, meanwhile, painted a negative picture of the economic outlook for the country, weighing on Cable. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in July failed to rise (0.0%) when economists had expected a 0.2% increase, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday. Industrial and manufacturing production both came out below-expectations, with the former falling 0.8% month-over-month and negative 1.2% annually in July, and the latter declining 1.0% and 1.3% respectively.
EUR/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.1000 after US CPI data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1000 area in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the core CPI rose 0.3% in August, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2% and supporting the USD.
GBP/USD remains under pressure, declines toward 1.3050
GBP/USD trades in negative territory near 1.3050 in the early American session. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair after the latest data showed that the core CPI rose more than expected in August.
Gold trades back down to $2,500 after release of US CPI data
Gold touches the top of its range and then falls back down to $2,500 after the release of US inflation data on Wednesday. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.5% on an annual basis in August, compared to the 2.9% in July, and below the 2.6% forecast by economists.
Bitcoin holds $56,000 level as US ETFs record second consecutive day of inflows
Bitcoin (BTC) retraces slightly on Wednesday and approaches the critical support level of $56,000; if it holds, it might pave the way for further recovery. However, Wednesday’s upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report could trigger volatility in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.