GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

- GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses.
- Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness.
- Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated few pips from daily tops and was last seen trading around the 1.3820-25 region.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3800 round figure, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on Wednesday and stalled the previous day's sharp pullback from the highest level since August 8. The British pound was underpinned by hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. This, along with renewed US dollar weakness, provided an additional boost to the major.
The USD struggled to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the post-US CPI swing lows, instead met with some fresh supply amid reduced bets for an immediate Fed tapering move. This was evident from a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, undermined demand for the safe-haven greenback.
The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to reverse the overnight losses, though lacked bullish conviction amid reports that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet later in the day. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before traders again start positioning for a further near-term appreciating move.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Rate. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.377
|Daily SMA50
|1.3807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3916
|Daily SMA200
|1.383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3913
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
