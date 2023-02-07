GBP/USD drops to fresh one-month low, eyes 200-day SMA around mid-1.1900s

- GBP/USD turns lower for the fourth successive day and drops to a fresh one-month low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, a softer risk tone underpins the USD and exerts some pressure.
- Traders look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for some meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to the 1.2055 area and turns lower for the fourth successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices drop to a fresh one-month low heading into the North American session, with bears now eyeing to challenge a technically significant 200-day SMA near mid-1.1900s.
The US Dollar reverses an intraday dip and holds steady near a one-month peak touched on Monday, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The upbeat US monthly jobs data (NFP) released last week fueled speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. This, in turn, remains supportive of a modest intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the greenback.
In contrast, the Bank of England last week signalled that it was close to pausing the current rate-hiking cycle. In fact, the UK central bank removed the phrase that they would "respond forcefully, as necessary". Furthermore, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that inflation will fall more rapidly during the second half of 2023. This, in turn, is seen weighing on the British Pound and contributing to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood - amid looming recession risks - further benefits the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Tuesday's intraday slide could also be attributed to some technical selling below the 1.2000 psychological mark. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move, though traders might wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for a fresh impetus.
Investors will closely scrutinize Powell's comments on inflation and monetary policy for clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.197
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.2023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2281
|Daily SMA50
|1.2191
|Daily SMA100
|1.181
|Daily SMA200
|1.1953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2006
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1993
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
