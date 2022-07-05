- GBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and recession fears lifted the safe-haven USD to a 20-year peak.
- Brexit woes, expectations for a cautious BoE weighed on the GBP and contributed to the fall.
The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure during the early European session on Tuesday and dived to a two-day low, just below mid-1.2000s in the last hour.
Following the overnight brief pause, the US dollar caught aggressive bids and rallied to a fresh 20-year peak amid the prospects for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks last week, saying that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The latest optimism over reports that US president Joe Biden was leaning toward a decision on easing tariffs on goods from China fizzled out rather quickly amid the worsening economic outlook. Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions would pose challenges to global economic growth. This, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 outbreak in China, has been fueling recession fears and continued weighing on investors' sentiment.
The British pound was further pressured by concerns that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union amid the cost of living crisis. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach toward raising interest rates should act as a headwind for sterling. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair and a slide back towards challenging the YTD low.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the BoE's Financial Stability Report. This will be followed by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's press conference, which will influence the GBP price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.2118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2387
|Daily SMA100
|1.2789
|Daily SMA200
|1.3146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2085
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 20-year low below 1.0300 on growing recession fears
EUR/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.0300, hitting the lowest level since November 2002. Mounting recession fears dent risk appetite and boost the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Upbeat Eurozone final Services PMIs fail to inspire. US data awaited.
GBP/USD slips towards 1.2000 on USD strength, spiking gas price
GBP/USD is tumbling towards 1.2000, as the safe-haven US dollar rebounds firmly amid a downbeat market tone. Recession fears amid surging gas prices exacerbate the pain in the cable. GBP bulls shrugged off strong UK Final Services PMI.
Gold struggles near $1,800 mark as USD rallies back to 20-year peak
Gold Price edged lower for the second straight day and was pressured by a combination of factors. Aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike bets continued acting as a headwind amid signs of stability in the markets.
Three reasons why XRP price could drop 60% and still have the best returns for the next bullish cycle
XRP price has long been stuck in the battle between the US SEC and Ripple. The announcement of this lawsuit caused a massive setback to the altcoin, leading to a 60% crash in roughly two weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!