GBP/USD drops more than 100 pips in one hour as US Democrat 'Blue Wave' victory looks unlikely

GBP/USD is feeling the pull of gravity as the safe-haven US dollar is drawing bids, with The New York Times and other media outlets reporting that President Trump is leading in the key state of Florida. 

The currency pair has declined by more than 100 pips to hit a low of 1.30 in the past 60 minutes or so. Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P, which were up nearly 1% an hour ago, are now down 0.34% on the day. 

While the jury is still out on the US elections, Trump's lead in Florida has weakened the probability of a Democratic blue sweep or control of both the Senate and the House. As such, risky assets are being sold. After all, a victory for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to lead to a bigger stimulus package. 

Also, President Trump has scored a victory in Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and is projected to win South Carolina, according to Bloomberg's live blog.  

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3013
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

