GBP/USD drops more than 100 pips in one hour as US Democrat 'Blue Wave' victory looks unlikely

GBP/USD is feeling the pull of gravity as the safe-haven US dollar is drawing bids, with The New York Times and other media outlets reporting that President Trump is leading in the key state of Florida.
The currency pair has declined by more than 100 pips to hit a low of 1.30 in the past 60 minutes or so. Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P, which were up nearly 1% an hour ago, are now down 0.34% on the day.
While the jury is still out on the US elections, Trump's lead in Florida has weakened the probability of a Democratic blue sweep or control of both the Senate and the House. As such, risky assets are being sold. After all, a victory for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to lead to a bigger stimulus package.
Also, President Trump has scored a victory in Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and is projected to win South Carolina, according to Bloomberg's live blog.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.2883
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
