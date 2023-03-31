GBP/USD: Door open to a test of 1.2450 near term – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (29 Mar, spot at 1.2330), we highlighted that ‘upward momentum appears to be building but GBP has to break and stay above 1.2400 before a sustained advance is likely’. We added, ‘The likelihood of a clear break of 1.2400 is not high for now but it will remain intact as long as GBP stays above 1.2240 in the next 1-2 days’. Yesterday, GBP rose to a high of 1.2393. While GBP did not break 1.2400, the vastly improved upward momentum suggests GBP is likely to head higher to 1.2450. A breakthrough this significant resistance level could potentially lead to an upward acceleration. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 1.2300 from 1.2240. Looking ahead, the next level to watch above 1.2450 is at 1.2550.”

24-hour view: “Our view for GBP to edge lower yesterday was incorrect as it rose to 1.2393 before ending the day at 1.2387 (+0.59%). While upward momentum has increased, GBP has to break the major resistance at 1.2400 before a sustained advance is likely. The chance of GBP breaking above 1.2400 is on the high side. That said, the next resistance at 1.2450 is a significant level and might not be easy to breach. The upside risk is intact as long as GBP stays above 1.2340 (minor support is at 1.2365).”

In the opinion of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, GBP/USD could now pick up pace and revisit the 1.2450 region in the near term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.