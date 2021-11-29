GBP/USD dips under 1.3300 as sterling traders worry about impact of UK Omicron outbreak

- GBP/USD slipped under 1.3300 in recent trade and is eyeing year-to-date lows.
- The pair has been weighed by concerns about an Omicron outbreak in the UK.
Sterling has been under pressure during US trading hours, pulling back from earlier session highs above 1.3350 to fresh session lows under 1.3300. That leaves the pair only a few pips above annual lows printed last Friday at 1.3278. Recent weakness could be a reflection of fears that the Omicron Covid-19 variant, multiple infections of which have now been picked up across the UK, poses downside risks to the UK’s economic recovery this winter.
The government advised citizens over the weekend that masks would be required in indoor spaces once more and that social distancing was encouraged. Meanwhile, the UK’s health minister seemed to hint that any potential lockdown restrictions, which have not yet been taken off of the table, would be linked to hospitalisation rates. An FT article, which claimed that analysts think the impact of Omicron on the UK economy will be minimal, has been broadly ignored.
More broadly, the fact that the US dollar has been picking up amid a rise in long-term US government bond yields (long-term UK yields have seen a much more modest rise on Monday) is weighing on the pair. The tone of US President Joe Biden in a press conference on Omicron was relatively upbeat/glass half full. The variant is concerning, but not a cause for panic, the vaccine is still expected to protect, as are masks and lockdowns are off the table, for now, was the general message and it seems to have boosted US equities, which could be aiding the dollar also.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3294
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.3353
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3466
|Daily SMA50
|1.3586
|Daily SMA100
|1.3695
|Daily SMA200
|1.3821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3361
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3301
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1300 as the American session gets underway. The data from Germany showed on Friday that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, climbed to 6% on a yearly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%.
GBP/USD extends slump below the 1.3300 mark
GBP/USD trades near its 2021 low in the 1.3290 region, as demand for the greenback picked up pace during US trading hours. Market participants are digesting the latest covid-related news, somehow less concerned about its effects on economic developments.
Gold: En route to challenge the November monthly low
Spot gold gapped lower at the weekly opening. Concerns related to the new coronavirus variant named Omicron hit hard the markets on Friday, although thinned conditions may have exacerbated the reaction to the news, as the US celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Ethereum breaks out of bullish pennant, targets new all-time high at $5,000
Ethereum price lost 14% of its market value in turmoil on Friday. ETH is on the path to recovery with a bullish break out of the pennant. Expect a rally to emerge as tailwinds attribute to new all-time highs.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?