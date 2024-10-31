GBP/USD depreciates to near 1.2950 due to market caution ahead of US presidential election

- GBP/USD faces challenges as the US Dollar appreciates amid market caution ahead of the US presidential elections.
- The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that Harris holds a narrow lead at 46% compared to Trump's 43%.
- UK's budget features £40 billion in tax increases designed to address public finance shortfalls and support funding for public services.
GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive day, trading around 1.2950 during the Asian session on Thursday. This downside of the pair could be linked to the solid US Dollar (USD) as a market caution persists amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election.
Former President Donald Trump has made gains among Hispanic men as the November 5 US presidential election approaches. Meanwhile, Harris has seen increased support among white women. The race between the two candidates is extremely close, with Harris holding a slight lead of 46% to 43% in the latest poll conducted from October 16 to 21.
Traders are now focusing on upcoming key US data releases including PCE inflation data on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday. On Wednesday, the Greenback encountered headwinds as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualized expanded by 2.8% in Q3, below 3.0% in Q2 and forecasts of 3.0%. However, the ADP Employment Change reported 233,000 newly added workers in October, marking the largest increase since July 2023.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) dipped following the release of the UK's new Labour government's first budget on Wednesday, which includes £40 billion in tax increases aimed at addressing public finance shortfalls and funding public services, according to CNBC. A significant revenue-generating measure in the budget is an increase in National Insurance (NI) contributions, which are taxes on earnings paid by employers.
Traders are also expected to pay close attention to a keynote speech by Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Bank for International Settlements joint conference on the “Opportunities and Challenges of Emerging Technologies in the Financial Ecosystem.”
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen strengthens against USD ahead of BoJ Governor Ueda's press conference
The Japanese Yen attracts some buyers after the Bank of Japan announced its decision earlier this Thursday and drags the USD/JPY pair back below the 153.00 mark in the last hour. Any meaningful JPY appreciation, however, still seems elusive. Traders now look to the BoJ's post-meeting presser ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
EUR/USD slips below mid-1.0800s ahead of Eurozone CPI and US PCE Price Index
EUR/USD attracts fresh sellers on Thursday amid a modest USD strength. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts and elevated US bond yields benefit the USD. Diminishing odds for aggressive ECB easing could limit losses for the pair.
Gold price trades with mild negative bias near record high amid modest USD uptick
Gold price eases from record high amid elevated US bond yields and a modest USD strength. US political jitters and Middle East woes might continue to act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD. Traders keenly await the release of the US PCE Price Index before positioning for further gains.
Uniswap Price Forecast: Technical outlook suggests a bullish breakout ahead
Uniswap is trading slightly below $8 on Thursday after rejecting a key resistance level on Wednesday. A successful close above this threshold could indicate a rally for the decentralized exchange, bolstered by technical indicators showing a bullish crossover pointing to potential upward momentum.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.