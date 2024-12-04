GBP/USD: Crawls higher from intraday low in positive, technical fashion – Scotiabank

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is little changed on the session, but the GBP price action is leaning a little more positive, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
GBP nudges higher from intraday low
“UK Composite and Services PMIs were revised up modestly from the flash estimates (to 50.5, from 49.9 and 50.8, from 50.0 respectively). BoE Governor Bailey commented that four rate cuts in 2025 remained his base case.”
“GBP price action is leaning a little more positive, with strong gains off the early European low setting up a bullish impulse on the intraday chart. Key (bull trigger) resistance remains distant at 1.2760/65, however. A push above 1.2700 could signal a bit more intent on reaching towards those levels. Support is 1.2625/30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0500 after US ADP report
EUR/USD extends its slide below the 1.0500 mark after the United States (US) ADP report showed the private sector added 146K new positions in November, missing expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde coming up next, with Fed Chairman Powell on the docket later in the day.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2670 after US data
GBP/USD remains depressed below the 1.2700 mark on Wednesday without clear directional strength. Dovish BoE Governor Bailey's and a softer-than-anticipated US ADP Jobs data weigh on the pair. ISM Services PMI report and Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold stays below $2,650 ahead of Powell speech
Gold extends its sideways grind below $2,650 on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.2% after private sector employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction. Fed Chairman Powell will speak on the policy outlook later in the day.
Bitcoin rebounds as South Korea martial law proves short-lived
Bitcoin recovers slightly, trading above $96,000 on Wednesday, after its recent dip on Tuesday due to the political strife in South Korea. With the crisis seeming to be mostly over, BTC recovered more as the reversal of the martial law restored confidence in crypto markets.
How to trade NFP, one of the most volatile events Premium
NFP is the acronym for Nonfarm Payrolls, arguably the most important economic data release in the world. The indicator, which provides a comprehensive snapshot of the health of the US labor market, is typically published on the first Friday of each month.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.