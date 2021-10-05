According to FX Analysts at DBS Bank, however, point out to a triangle pattern that might send the GBP to the mid-range of 1.3100: “The triangle can eye a probe towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1412-1.4248 range grip (at 1.3158), which covers the covid flash lows and its highest recovery point. In the same price zone, we have on sight strong support offered by the 200-week moving average of 1.3163.”

On the macroeconomic front, September's UK services sector’s activity revised upwards to 55.4 from preliminary estimations of 54.6. The prices component, however, increased at record levels, with new orders plunging amid shortages of supply and staff that might deteriorate the sectors’ growth prospects.

The pound firmed up over the last days, to pare losses from the previous two weeks. The markets seem to have shifted the focus from the fuel shortages and supply disruptions in the UK to the possibility that the Bank of England will lead the major central banks on hiking interest rates.

The sterling is set for its fourth positive day in a row, extending its rebound from year-to-date lows near 1.3400 last week to session highs right below 1.3650 at the time of writing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.