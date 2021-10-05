- The sterling remains bid and approaches 1.3650.
- Expectations of a BoE rate hike are pushing the pair higher.
- GBP/USD: Further decline towards 1.3163/58 remains in the cards – DBS Bank.
The sterling is set for its fourth positive day in a row, extending its rebound from year-to-date lows near 1.3400 last week to session highs right below 1.3650 at the time of writing.
BoE’s rate hike expectations are buoying GBP demand
The pound firmed up over the last days, to pare losses from the previous two weeks. The markets seem to have shifted the focus from the fuel shortages and supply disruptions in the UK to the possibility that the Bank of England will lead the major central banks on hiking interest rates.
On the macroeconomic front, September's UK services sector’s activity revised upwards to 55.4 from preliminary estimations of 54.6. The prices component, however, increased at record levels, with new orders plunging amid shortages of supply and staff that might deteriorate the sectors’ growth prospects.
GBP/USD: further falls to 1.3163/58 remain likely – DBS Bank
According to FX Analysts at DBS Bank, however, point out to a triangle pattern that might send the GBP to the mid-range of 1.3100: “The triangle can eye a probe towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1412-1.4248 range grip (at 1.3158), which covers the covid flash lows and its highest recovery point. In the same price zone, we have on sight strong support offered by the 200-week moving average of 1.3163.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3767
|Daily SMA100
|1.3867
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3765
