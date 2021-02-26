GBP/USD: Corrective phase to test support at 1.3840/30 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has reversed sharply lower for a break of not only near -term price support at 1.4082/79 but also the rising 13-day exponential average. Economists at Credit Suisse see scope for further but still corrective weakness to 1.3840/30, with a fresh floor looked for here.
Key quotes
“Support moves to 1.3910/02 initially, below which should then see a move to price and trend support at 1.3840/30. We would then look for an attempt to find a floor here for a resumption of the core uptrend.”
“Below 1.3830 would warn of a more serious correction lower and a test of 1.3741/31, potentially the 55-day average at 1.3683.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.3971 initially, with a move above 1.4022/29 needed to ease the immediate downside bias. Above 1.4182 though is needed to suggest the correction is over for strength back to 1.4237, then 1.4302/77.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
