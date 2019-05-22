GBP/USD continues to lose ground, fresh multi-month lows and counting

• The British Pound continues to slide in the aftermath of May's new Brexit plan.
• Reports suggest Cabinet ministers might force May out of the office early next week.
• Subdued USD demand/oversold conditions do little to ease the bearish pressure.
The bearish pressure surrounding the British Pound remains unabated, with the GBP/USD pair sliding below mid-1.2600s, or fresh multi-month lows in the last hour.
The pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Wednesday and added to its recent heavy losses recorded over the past two weeks or so, from the vicinity of the 1.3200 handle touched earlier this month.
The fact that investors remain convinced that the UK PM Theresa May's new Brexit proposal might struggle to gather enough support from British MPs continued denting the already weaker sentiment around the Sterling.
Adding to this, Cabinet ministers were reported saying that they cannot vote for May's Brexit deal and push to force her out of office as early as next week, which further collaborated towards aggravating the bearish pressure.
Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar demand, amid a mildly softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields ahead of the latest FOMC meeting minutes also did little to hinder the ongoing slide to the lowest level since early Jan.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair continues with its bearish trajectory or finds some support at lower levels amid highly oversold conditions and mounting Brexit uncertainties and the UK political chaos.
Technical levels to watch
As Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst writes: “the fresh four-month low of 1.2660 provides immediate support. It is followed by 1.2610 which was a temporary low earlier this year and 1.2530 that was a swing low in December 2018.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.2685, Tuesday's low. It is followed by 1.2710 that was a low point late last week. Next up we find 1.2775 which was the low point in February,” he added further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.