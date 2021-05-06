GBP/USD consolidates in a range around 1.3900 mark ahead of BoE decision

- GBP/USD struggled for a firm direction and oscillated in a range through the early European session.
- Investors seemed reluctant ahead of the BoE policy decision and the Scottish election on Thursday.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD extended some support and helped limit the downside.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range around the 1.3900 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's solid rebound from the 1.3800 level, or the lowest level April 16 and has been oscillating in a range for the second straight session on Thursday. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to move on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's key event risks – the Bank of England monetary policy decision and the Scottish parliament election.
The BoE is widely expected to maintain the status quo at the conclusion of the May meeting. The decision will be accompanied by updated economic projections, which might infuse some volatility around the British pound. Meanwhile, the outcome of the Scottish election is seen as a referendum on the country's independence from the UK, which will further play a key role in driving the sterling in the near term.
The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid some follow-through US dollar pullback from two-week tops. Wednesday's rather unimpressive US macro data reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial market, acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback.
This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the narrow trading band before traders start positioning for the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3903
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3855
|Daily SMA50
|1.3859
|Daily SMA100
|1.3776
|Daily SMA200
|1.3441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
