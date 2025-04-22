Pound Sterling (GBP) is entering Tuesday’s American session flat against the US Dollar (USD) and showing signs of exhaustion following an astounding 10-session rally that culminated in Monday’s surge through 1.34, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
BoE sees tariffs as disinflationary
"There have been no domestic releases and comments from the BoE’s Greene highlighted the disinflationary risks posed by US tariffs. Wednesday’s PMI’s are expected to show softening services growth and continued contraction in manufacturing."
"GBP/USD looks to be taking a pause following its impressive 10-session rally from 1.2700. Momentum is overbought with an RSI at 71 and the latest couple of candles are showing extended upper shadows, hinting to exhaustion. We see near-term resistance in the lower 1.34s and look to support in the upper 1.32s."
EUR/USD remains offered around 1.1350
EUR/USD trades well on the defensive for the second day in a row, revisinting the mid-1.1300s on the back of the continuation of the upside impulse in the US dollar. The move followed firmer US PMI data and news indicating the White House may be considering tariff cuts on Chinese imports.
GBP/USD deflates to the sub-1.3300 area, USD bulls prevail
GBP/USD remained on the back foot Wednesday, slipping below the 1.3300 level as the Greenback gained further traction. The Dollar’s solid performance was supported by strong US data and fading concerns over a renewed escalation in the US–China trade dispute.
Gold corrected extreme conditions, struggles around $3,300
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to reports from the media suggesting the Trump administration is weighing tariff reductions on Chinese goods, a news that revived hopes of easing trade tensions and reduced demand for the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
