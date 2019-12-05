GBP/USD confronts 200-week SMA amid upbeat polls, UK political plays

- GBP/USD takes the bids near the multi-month high.
- Reuters stays upbeat on Brexit, BOE rate decision, elections polls keep Tories ahead.
- UK PM Johnson’s tax cut pledge counters other opposition party’s threats.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3115 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair nears the multi-month peak marked Wednesday amid optimism surrounding the United Kingdom’s (UK) political plays.
Be it expecting a soft Brexit or no rate change till 2022, versus the previous forecast of 2021, Reuters seems to be optimistic about the UK’s catalysts and the same might have lured the buyers. Also increasing the pair’s strength is The Telegraph’s news that Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson pledges £200 tax cut for millions within weeks of Tories being elected. On the contrary, The Independent signals that the opposition Labour Party raising worries for political donors while the BBC marks the increase in bills as conveyed by Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell.
Though, The Guardian raises doubts on the ruling Tory Party’s leadership after the December election as polling by Opinium shows that the opposition Labour Party is beating the Conservatives by 25 points among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic voters (BAME). Also increasing doubts is the ComRes poll that shows Conservatives and Labour both losing 1% to 42% and 32% respective stands.
Moving on, the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s London visit for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit couldn’t turn down the blames on the Tories that they’re planning to sell the National Healthcare System (NHS) to the US.
Elsewhere, the US President Trump’s optimism concerning the trade talks with China failed to stop diplomats from the dragon nation while pouring cold water on the positive mood.
Looking forward, markets are likely to keep eyes on the busy US economic calendar while also watching over trade/political headlines for fresh impulse. “The market is projecting the trade deficit to shrink further at the start of Q4 to USD -48.6bn in October from -52.2bn in the month before. Separately, consensus expects initial jobless claims to remain subdued at 215k for the week of Nov 30, essentially unchanged vs the prior week. The print would maintain claims close to record lows, suggesting the labor market remains resilient,” says TD Securities.
Technical Analysis
While a weekly closing beyond 1.3105 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for May high close to 1.3180, a downside break of October top, near 1.3013, can trigger a fresh pullback.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3114
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2902
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2514
|Daily SMA200
|1.2698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3121
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2983
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: 0.6850 is a tough nut to crack
AUD/USD has trimmed losses but still remains in the red amid downbeat Australian macro data and trade-related cautious optimism. Repeated rejection above 0.6850 has neutralized the immediate bullish setup.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.