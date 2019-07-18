GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, eyeing 1.25 mark on upbeat UK retail sales

- The prevalent USD selling bias helped build on the overnight rebound from 27-month lows.
- Barnier’s comments/upbeat UK retail sales data provided an additional boost to the GBP.
The GBP/USD pair built on the overnight recovery move from 27-month lows and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
The US Dollar remained depressed in wake of the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields - led by rising odds for an aggressive policy easing by the Fed, and was seen prompting some follow-through short-covering move.
The British Pound got an additional boost in reaction to the European Union (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's comments, showing readiness to work on alternative arrangements for the Irish border.
The positive momentum back closer to the key 1.2500 psychological mark was further supported by Thursday's upbeat UK macro data, showing an unexpected jump in monthly retail sales figures for June.
In fact, the headline UK retail sales recorded a strong growth of 1.0% during the reported month as compared to a drop of 0.3% expected and the previous month’s downwardly revised reading of 0.6%.
Adding to this, core retail sales – excluding fuel, and yearly growth rates also surpassed the most optimistic estimates and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the major.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid the UK political and persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of Philly Fed manufacturing index and the usual initial jobless claims, will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2472
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2589
|Daily SMA50
|1.2665
|Daily SMA100
|1.2882
|Daily SMA200
|1.2881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2458
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2382
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2429
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets fresh supply as Treasury yields recover
EUR/USD is seen falling back towards the 1.12 handle, as the US Treasury yields recover across the curve and lend some support to the dollar bulls ahead of the US data.
GBP/USD off highs, holds above 1.2450 on solid UK data
The GBP/USD pair reverses upbeat UK retail sales data led gains, but holds firmer above the 1.2450 level amid renewed Brexit optimism around the Irish border backstop and broad USD weakness.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further declines
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.