GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly high, above 1.3600 mark amid renewed USD weakness

- GBP/USD gained traction for the third successive day and climbed to a fresh weekly high.
- Rising bets for additional BoE rate hikes in 2022 acted as a tailwind for the British pound.
- Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the move up.
The GBP/USD pair climbed to a fresh weekly high during the first half of the European session and is now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3600 mark.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to reverse an intraday dip to the 1.3555 area and move into positive territory for the third successive day on Thursday. As investors digest contradicting geopolitical headlines, the emergence of fresh US dollar selling acted as a tailwind for the pair. Apart from this, rising bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England underpinned the British pound and provided an additional lift to the major.
Russian media reported earlier today that the Ukrainian military forces fired mortars and grenades in four Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) localities, though Ukraine denied the accusations. Moreover, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that around 10 military convoys have left Crimea and released a video showing a logistics unit coming back to its home base after the completion of drills. This, in turn, capped the upside for the safe-haven USD and extended support to the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, less hawkish FOMC minutes released on Wednesday, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields further undermined the greenback. Policymakers agreed that it would be appropriate to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than anticipated if inflation does not move down as they expect. The minutes, however, failed to reinforce expectations for a 50 bps rate hike in March, which have helped the greenback to gain some meaningful traction in the recent sessions.
It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the move or meets with a fresh supply at higher levels amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and geopolitical developments. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and housing market data.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3521
|Daily SMA50
|1.3481
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3531
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.1350 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to stage a rebound after declining below 1.1350 earlier in the day but the pair seems to be struggling to gather bullish momentum. The US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 96.00 as investors await US data and Fedspeak while keeping a close eye on geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 despite cautious market mood
GBP/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.3600 during the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood amid the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, however, seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.