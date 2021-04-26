GBP/USD climbs further beyond 1.3900 mark, fresh session tops

- GBP/USD gained traction for the second straight session on Monday amid sustained USD selling.
- COVID-19 jitters, an uptick in the US bond yields allowed the USD to rebound from multi-week lows.
- Investors now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders for sine meaningful trading impetus.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3920-25 region in the last hour.
The US dollar selling bias remained unabated through the first half of the trading action on Monday amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to build on Friday's positive move and gain strong traction for the second consecutive session.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the equity markets further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its counterpart. That said, concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in some countries could derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic helped limit any further losses for the USD, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, the incoming US macro data remained supportive of the narrative for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, along with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, allowed the USD Index to rebound from multi-week lows. This might keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. The US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3815
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3733
|Daily SMA200
|1.3398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?