GBP/USD climbs above 1.3100 on persistent USD weakness

GBP/USD builds on weekly gains and rises toward 1.3100 on Friday.

China's retaliation against heightened US tariffs put additional weight on the USD.

The US economic calendar will feature producer inflation data for March.

After closing the third consecutive day in positive territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and rises about 1% on the day at around 1.3100.

The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure

The unabated selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) allows the pair to extend its weekly uptrend on Friday amidst escalating fears over the US-China trade conflict weighing on the US economic outlook.

China's Finance Ministry announced on Friday that they will raise additional tariffs on US imports from 84% to 125% from April 12, in retaliation to US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

The USD Index, which gauges the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, was last seen fluctuating at its weakest level since April 2022 below 99.50.

Later in the session, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for March and the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Confidence Index data for April will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Investors will also pay close attention to fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict heading into the weekend.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -3.90% -1.71% -2.23% -2.62% -3.02% -4.12% -4.56% EUR 3.90% 2.58% 2.39% 1.97% 0.85% 0.40% -0.07% GBP 1.71% -2.58% -1.46% -0.60% -1.68% -2.13% -2.59% JPY 2.23% -2.39% 1.46% -0.36% 0.15% -0.71% -2.05% CAD 2.62% -1.97% 0.60% 0.36% -0.75% -1.54% -2.26% AUD 3.02% -0.85% 1.68% -0.15% 0.75% -0.45% -0.92% NZD 4.12% -0.40% 2.13% 0.71% 1.54% 0.45% -0.47% CHF 4.56% 0.07% 2.59% 2.05% 2.26% 0.92% 0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).