GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as DXY drops below 99.50

  • US Dollar Index fails to hold on to recovery gains.
  • British Prime Minister Johnson will deliver the daily press briefing.
  • Coming up: Weekly Jobless Claims and PCE Price Index from US.

After fluctuating in a relatively tight range near the 1.2450 area, the GBP/USD pair gained traction and rose above 1.2500 as the greenback seems to be struggling to find demand ahead of key data releases. As of writing, the pair was up 0.32% on a daily basis at 1.2504.

PM Johnson to hold cabinet meeting

Later in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver the daily press briefing after holding a cabinet meeting for the first time since returning to the office. In an article published earlier in the day,  the Telegraph said that the PM is likely to announce that social distancing measures are needed to remain largely in place. "It became clear on Wednesday that they favour a highly cautious approach to lifting the restriction," the Telegraph wrote.

In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting modest daily losses at 99.40.

Heightened hopes of Gilead Sciences' remdesivir being used as an effective treatment following the latest reports provided a boost to the market sentiment on Wednesday and caused the DXY to close in the negative territory for the fifth straight day. Investors will be keeping a close eye on Wall Street's performance as well.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2507
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.2468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2412
Daily SMA50 1.2457
Daily SMA100 1.2758
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2486
Previous Daily Low 1.2389
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2449
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2313
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2602

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

