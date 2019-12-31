- Dollar’s persistent weakness helped the Pound recover Brexit-related losses.
- Thinned volumes exacerbate currencies’ movements across the board.
- GBP/USD next relevant resistance in the 1.3230 price zone.
Despite most markets being closed amid the New Year’s Eve holiday, major currencies are showing signs of life, with the greenback still being the weakest. The GBP/USD pair is a handful of pips below the 1.3200 threshold, trading at its highest in two weeks.
The enthusiasm triggered by PM Johnson’s victory in the general election sent the pair up to 1.3513, from where it plunged to 1.2904 in a matter of days, on the back of Johnson’s decision to cap the negotiation period with the EU to December 2020.
Dollar's weakness leads the way
The following recovery is a consequence of the dollar’s dumping rather than the resurgent demand for the Pound. The greenback’s decline, however, has no fundamental basis. The US is about seal phase one of a trade deal with China, and growth data suggest that the country is moving away from a possible recession.
Wall Street is losing some ground these days but is about to close the year with substantial gains, extending the rally that began in March 2009. Thinned volumes at this time of the year, may also have to do with the ongoing dollar’s decline. The question is if these moves will continue once the market returns to normal, usually in the second week of January.
The pair is currently nearing the 50% retracement of the mentioned slide at 1.3208, while some relevant intraday highs are in the 1.3230 price zone, making of this last a relevant resistance area. The next resistance comes at 1.3280, the 61.8% retracement of the same decline. December 30 high at 1.3150 is the immediate support, en route to the 1.3100 figure.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.3104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3103
|Daily SMA50
|1.2972
|Daily SMA100
|1.2666
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3151
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3075
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-week highs near 1.32 amid end-of-year flows
GBP/USD is extending its gains, nearing 1.32 and ending a turbulent year on a high note. End-of-year flows are sending the dollar down and investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns.
EUR/USD rises to new four-month highs amid USD weakness
EUR/USD is rising above 1.12, the highest since August on New Year's Eve. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations.
Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid end-of-year positioning and optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will reportedly visit Washington.
Gold sits at three-month highs near $1525 on New Year’s Eve
Having reached the highest level since end-September at $1525.10 last hour, Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation, as the bulls take a breather and gather pace for the next push higher.
USD/JPY: En route to challenge December low
Chinese mixed data failed to provide directional clues in thinned market conditions. Most markets are closed amid New Year’s Eve, Wall Street will open as usual. USD/JPY bearish despite oversold, at a brink of losing the 108.00 threshold.