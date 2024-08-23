GBP/USD chalks in seventh straight winning day on Fed rate cut hopes

GBP/USD vaulted over 1.3200 on broad-market Greenback weakness.

Fed gave a head nod to impending rate cuts, sending risk appetite into the ceiling.

Coming up next week: UK Monday holiday, US GDP and PCE inflation.

GBP/USD found a Fed-fueled surge on Friday, climbing roughly a full percent through the day’s trading and closing the week with a seventh consecutive bullish daily candle as the US Dollar slumps across the board.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in roughly three-to-one odds of a double cut on September 18, with the rest of the rate board still committed to a single quarter-point cut. Bets of a 50 bps opening rate trim in September rose after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, while speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, openly admitted that the time has finally come for the US central bank to begin pushing reference rates down.

Up ahead: UK bankers take a break, US PCE inflation figures loom

Coming up next week, Cable traders will want to keep an eye out for the UK’s upcoming bank holiday on Monday. Throughout the rest of the week, UK economic data releases remain limited, though money markets will be paying extra-close attention to upcoming US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation figures slated for later next week.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.49% -2.07% -2.24% -1.27% -1.85% -3.05% -2.04% EUR 1.49% -0.65% -0.73% 0.24% -0.45% -1.74% -0.58% GBP 2.07% 0.65% -0.29% 0.81% 0.14% -1.08% 0.08% JPY 2.24% 0.73% 0.29% 0.95% 0.37% -0.68% 0.08% CAD 1.27% -0.24% -0.81% -0.95% -0.62% -1.72% -0.82% AUD 1.85% 0.45% -0.14% -0.37% 0.62% -1.10% -0.10% NZD 3.05% 1.74% 1.08% 0.68% 1.72% 1.10% 1.12% CHF 2.04% 0.58% -0.08% -0.08% 0.82% 0.10% -1.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD price forecast

Cable chart action was notably one-sided this week, with GBP/USD climbing steadily from Monday’s opening bids near 1.2950. The pair climbed over 2.1% this week in a firm march up the chart paper, extending a recovery bid from August’s early swing low to 1.2665.

GBP/USD knocked into a fresh 29-month high on Friday, and the pair is up an impressive 28% since hitting all-time lows in 3Q 2022. Cable’s current bull run has yet to show signs of exhaustion, and the pair has closed in the green for all but one of the last 11 consecutive trading days, marking a dizzying run up the chart.

