GBP/USD catches a bid from bad NFP print

GBP/USD found a foothold on Friday after wide miss in US data.

US NFP showed the lowest initial print in years as job market cools.

Coming up next week: US ISM Services PMI, UK BRC Retail Sales.

GBP/USD wrapped up the trading week with a last-minute win after a misfire in US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) kicked the Greenback lower across the board. This gave the Pound Sterling a foothold, but still ended the week lower against the USD.

Forecasting the Coming Week: Focus remains on data and rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling deflated this week after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered a widely-expected quarter-point rate cut early Thursday, while US jobs data flashed further warning signs that the US economy may be turning south quicker than investors initially expected.

The latest US NFP labor data revealed that the US added 114K net new jobs in July, falling short of the expected 175K. Additionally, the previous month's figure was revised down to 179K from the initial 206K. The US Unemployment Rate also increased to 4.3%, the highest level since November 2021, while the U6 Underemployment Rate rose to 7.8% from 7.4% as employed individuals faced challenges in securing jobs with sufficient hours.

Average Hourly Earnings growth slowed to 0.2% month-over-month, below the anticipated 0.3%, and the year-over-year wages growth decreased to 3.6% from the previous 3.8%.

Given the generally disappointing US economic data, investors reacted by extending a two-day decline amidst increasing concerns about a potential widespread recession in the domestic US economy. This prompted a move away from risky assets and led to broad declines in equity indexes. As per the CME's FedWatch Tool, rate traders have completely priced in a rate cut in September, with a 70% chance of a double-cut amounting to 50 basis points, when the Fed announces its rate decision on September 18.

Coming up next week, the US will see July’s ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Figures on Monday, which is forecast to increase to 51.0 MoM and cross back over into expansion territory compared to June’s contractionary 48.8. On the UK side, BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for the year ended in July is expected to recover to 0.3% after the previous period’s -0.5% contraction.

GBP/USD technical outlook

The Cable chalked in a third straight down week, falling -2.58% peak-to-trough after setting a 12-month peak of 1.3045 in mid-July. Bidders are coming out of the woodwork to keep GBP buoyed into the 1.2800 handle, but downside momentum remains strong.

Price action continues to hold on the high side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2645, but intraday bids are struggling to vault back over the 50-day EMA at 1.2790.

GBP/USD daily chart