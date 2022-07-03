- GBP/USD at risk of a dip to 1.1800 for the quarter ahead.
- US dollar is picking up a safe haven bid despite a deteriorating economic outlook in the US.
At 1.2115, GBP/USD is up on the day as the US dollar gives some of the territory made at the end of the week to the bears, elevating sterling ahead of the Tokyo open and main equities hour. The US dollar is caught between the balance of risk-off and concerns over the US economy.
US data, such as that on Friday in the weakening manufacturing indicators have dominated markets and equities are vulnerable to the evidence of the slowdown. This makes this week's US jobs data as a key feature on the calendar.
Nonfarm Payrolls is expected to show that Employment likely continued to advance firmly in June but at a more moderate pace after three consecutive job gains of around 400k in March-May, the analysts at TD Securities said. ''High-frequency data, including Homebase, still point to above-trend job creation. We also look for the UE rate to stay unchanged at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, and for wage growth to remain steady at 0.3% MoM (5.0% YoY).''
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting will also be eyed. ''Persistent high CPI inflation and nascent signs of de-anchoring inflation expectations forced the Fed to amp the pace of rate tightening. The meeting minutes are likely to offer further colour around the Fed's more hawkish reaction function,'' the analysts at TD Securities said.
Meanwhile, across the pond, analysts at Rabobank explained, arguably, that ''the challenges facing policymakers in the UK are among the most complex in the developed world.'' The analysts explained that the UK's inflation has not yet peaked, and labour market strife indicates that higher inflation expectations may be already entrenched.
''However, UK consumer confidence has plunged, and, more recently, measures of business sentiment have also started to dive. Additionally, if expectations regarding BoE policy moves do not keep step with the hawkish guidance of the Federal Reserve, it can be argued there is a risk that GBP could weaken further. Yet, GBP is also proving sensitive to fears regarding growth.'' The analysts see a risk of dips to GBP/USD1.18 on a 3-month view.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2277
|Daily SMA50
|1.2399
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.3154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6830 as DXY corrects, RBA policy and Fed minutes in focus
The AUD/USD pair is looking strong at open and is expected to extend its recovery after violating the critical hurdle of 0.6830. On Friday, the asset witnessed a strong rebound as the greenback bulls sensed exhaustion after failing to extend losses below 0.6763.
EUR/USD: RSI moves favor corrective pullback above 1.0400
EUR/USD pares recent losses around fortnight low, renews daily high. Higher low on prices, RSI hints at gradual building of bullish bias. 10-DMA, monthly resistance line limits immediate upside, ascending trend line from mid-May appears crucial support.
Gold aims establishment above $1,810, Fed minutes in focus
Gold price is likely to violate the critical hurdle of $1,810.00 and may establish above the same as the US dollar index (DXY) has entered into a corrective mode. On Friday, the previous metal displayed a responsive buying action after printing a fresh five-month low at $1,784.57.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!