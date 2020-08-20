GBP/USD bulls are back in town as the US dollar stumbles onto its backfoot

- GBP/USD back on the bid as the US dollar failed to hold in the 93 areas.
- Brexit concerns could come back into play if there are no positive progress reports from this week's talks.
GBP USD is currently trading 1.3190 and travelling between a low of 1.3064 and a high of 1.3201.
In recent trade, the Bulls picked up the baton with the price jumping sharply to test the 1.32 area.
There is widespread dollar weakness following yesterday's broad recovery against G10 FX with the DXY posting its largest single-day gain since June.
At the time of writing the DXY is trading at 92.83, down 0.18% from a high of 93.24 to a low of 92.75.
The US dollar started to show signs of a correction in anticipation of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, an event that served to underpin USD strength throughout the following sessions before posting a fresh corrective high during the London and New York crossover.
The sell-off in USTs was short-lived, however, and the dollar finds itself back under pressure as the market continues to expect easing steps in its September meeting.
Global equities were a sea of red following the FOMC Minutes that continued to stress significant economic uncertainty and downside risks due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, UK July inflation surprised significantly to the upside earlier in the week, with headline inflation jumping to 1.0% YoY while Core Inflation rose by its strongest since July 2019 to 1.8% YoY.
Will there be any Brexit progress reports?
For the remainder of the week, traders will be looking to Retail Sales, PMIs and will also be on the lookout for Brexit-update headlines to see if any progress has been made in this week's talks.
The concerns are that the UK could be facing a scenario of a return to WTO rules on trade with Europe if progress is not made in Autumn, in time for a deal to be ratified before the end of the year.
In the case that the UK finds its self without a deal, WTO terms would potentially increase the duration and impact of the recession, leaving the pound vulnerable to the circumstances which could result in a negative Bank rate.
For tomorrow's data, UK activity likely rose gradually through August as most countries continued to ease up COVID restrictions (local shutdowns excepted), analysts at TD Securities said.
We see upside risks and expect small gains across most key PMI measures, indicating recovery, but still at a relatively subdued pace.
GBP/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3191
|Today Daily Change
|0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1.3099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3037
|Daily SMA50
|1.273
|Daily SMA100
|1.2566
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3267
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3094
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3006
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
